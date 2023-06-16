Kwara boat mishap death toll hits 106, 144 rescued

No fewer than three more bodies of Niger State residents travelling to Kwara state were recovered from the river after their boat capsized, increasing the death toll to 106 victims.

Aside from that, the emergency officials have rescued 144 passengers from the river during the search and rescue operations in Patigi axis of Kwara.

The Director General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Akin Olateru, disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen in Abuja on efforts made a far to reduce casualties after the tragedy occurred.

The NSIB boss stated that the NSIB is currently carrying out an investigation into the root cause of the unfortunate accident .

He explained that the boat capsized with about 250 passengers on board, travelling from Egboti village in Niger State to Kwara’s Patigi district.

The NSIB boss appealed to critical stakeholders and the general public to provide vital information that will help the investigation.

Such river accidents are unfortunately becoming common across the country.

Last month, 15 children drowned and 25 others went missing after their overloaded boat capsized in northwest Sokoto State as they were on their way to collect firewood.

Almost exactly a year earlier, another 29 children from a nearby village also drowned in the same river as they were on a trip to collect firewood for their families.

During massive flooding in the rainy season last December, at least 76 people drowned when their boat went down in a swollen river in southeastern Anambra State.

With poor road infrastructure a frequent problem and kidnapping for ransom a major issue along some highways, river boat travel for transport and trade is common in various communities across the country.

The Niger River is West Africa’s main waterway running in a crescent through Guinea to the Niger Delta and is a key trade route for some countries.

The National Inland Waterways Authority has tried to ban night-time sailing on rivers to stop accidents and says overloading ships is a criminal offence, but skippers and crews often ignore the regulations.

Reacting to the latest boat mishap, President Bola Tinubu while expressing sadness over the loss, urged the Kwara State Government and relevant Federal Government agencies to look into the circumstances surrounding the boat accident.

The president also promised that his administration would look into the challenges of inland water transportation in the country to ensure the matter of safety and operational standards are strictly adhered to.

He added that immediate relief and necessary assistance should also be provided to the survivors and families of victims.

