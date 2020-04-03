Kwara begins markets fumigation over coronavirus

By NewsDesk

The Kwara State Government has disclosed that it has concluded plans to begin fumigation of markets in state with aim to disinfect the markets environment and mitigate further spread of the deadly coronavirus among its citizens.

It explained that the rise in confirmed cases of the virus in the country had necessitated the exercise in order to keep the state safe and protect the people from contracting the virus.

The state’s Technical Committee on coronavirus, said the exercise which began on Thursday night will be done across markets in the state, adding that the fumigation will takes place between 7p.m. and 11p.m daily till the markets are covered.

The Committee, through a statement by its spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, listed Baboko Market; Oja Oba Market; Mandate Market; Ipata Market; Kulende Market; Ago Market; and Yoruba road Market as markets to be fumigated, adding that market leaders had been consulted before commencement of the exercise.

“The fumigation exercise will extend to other parts of the state in the coming days. It is part of the government’s holistic approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in

Kwara State and keep the people safe,” the statement said.

Besides, the Committee also commended corporate organisations and private individuals who donated to the humanitarian cause to help the government in fighting the global pestilence.

“The government hereby expresses its appreciation to various organisations and individuals who continue to donate to the efforts to keep Kwara people safe. Specifically, we commend Tuyil Pharmaceuticals Limited for donating N10m to the cause; beneficiaries, among other safety protocols,” the statement added.