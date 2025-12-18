Kwara Assembly suspends member for misconduct

The Kwara State House of Assembly has suspended its lawmaker, Saba Gideon, over an offence of misconduct.

The legislative House slammed Gideon’s act of recording a close-door meeting held by the legislators and sharing it with an authorized personas disparaging to the chamber, thus, slamming a three-month suspension on him as sanction for the act.

The suspended figure, who represents Edu State Constituency, was said to have given the directive to write an apology letter to the House after he confessed to the allegation. The lawmakers held that the sanction takes immediate effect, adding that the act is a disrepute to the legislative arm.

The House, during a plenary on Thursday, also held that the ruling is in line with Order 4, Rule 14 of the chamber’s privileges rules and Section 14(2) of the Assembly’s Powers and Privileges Act of 2017.