Kwankwaso’s son resigns from Kano Govt. cabinet

Mustapha, son of the leader of Kwankwasiyya, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has resigned his appointment as Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and as a member of the Kano State Executive Council.

His resignation comes days after Governor Abba Yusuf formally left the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The former commissioner explained that his decision was driven by principle and a sober assessment of the evolving political landscape, rather than personal ambition.

In a statement released on Monday, Kwankwaso confirmed his resignation, describing the decision as difficult but necessary.

“I took this step after careful reflection, guided by my conscience and commitment to public service,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to Governor Yusuf for the opportunity to serve, noting that his time in the cabinet provided practical exposure to governance and youth-focused policymaking.

“I am grateful for the trust reposed in me and the chance to work closely with young people across the state,” Kwankwaso said.

He emphasized that youth empowerment and sports development should remain a priority regardless of political realignments. According to him, sustained investment in talent development and inclusive programmes is essential for securing long-term social and economic gains for the state.

Maintaining an optimistic tone, Kwankwaso offered prayers for continued stability and progress in Kano.

“I wish the government well and hope that wisdom guides every decision taken in the interest of the people,” he added.