Kwankwaso’s group behind my 2027 presidential move- Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has faulted the recent circulation of a 2027 presidential campaign poster featuring him alongside Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Ganduje, a former Kano State governor, categorically dismissed the 2027 poster as a fabrication designed to create discord between him and President Bola Tinubu.

Ganduje attributed the poster to individuals likely connected with the Kwankwasiyya movement, suggesting it was a deliberate attempt to sow division within the APC.

The poster, which features the slogan “For Nigerians, prosperity and human capital development,” purportedly positions Ganduje and Uzodimma as the APC’s candidates for the 2027 presidential election.

Through his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, the APC national chairman clarified that the poster is entirely false and urged the public to disregard it.

He emphasized his unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu, reaffirming his commitment to supporting the President’s leadership and vision for Nigeria.

In the statement, Ganduje said, “The posters currently circulating on social media, claiming that the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is contesting for the presidency in 2027 with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as his running mate, is entirely false and a malicious piece of fake news.

“The All Progressives Congress APC wishes to categorically state that this is the work of mischief-makers, likely in collaboration with certain elements within the Kwankwassiyya movement, who are determined to create a disaffection between Dr. Ganduje and His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remains unwaveringly loyal to President Tinubu and is fully committed to supporting the President’s vision and leadership. Dr. Ganduje believes that President Tinubu is on the right trajectory to steer Nigeria towards greater prosperity and unity.

“We urge the public to disregard this fabricated story and refrain from spreading unverified information.”

This clarification comes as Ganduje continues to affirm his support for President Tinubu’s administration, distancing himself from any premature political ambitions.