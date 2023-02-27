Kwankwaso wins presidential election ahead Atiku, Tinubu in Kano

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has floored his rivals during the 25th of Saturday’s poll in Kano State.

Kwankwaso won 34 local government areas (LGAs) ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who cleared eight LGAs.

The Kano State former governor was on Monday announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate with the highest number of votes cast,

The NNPP candidate scored 997, 279 while his closest rival was the APC standard-nearer who had 517,341 votes during the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had 131,716 votes and the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi polled 28, 513 votes across the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

