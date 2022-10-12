Kwankwaso supporters’ prepare Lagos takeover from BATtalions, Obidients

Lagos State may be a battleground during next year’s election between the presidential candidates as each of them has started intensifying efforts to boost their support base and showcase it whenever they are opportune to do so.

The candidates’ inroad to the commercial capital has started dividing the electorates, with many of them now pitching their tent with flagbearers that best suit their lifestyle and the Nigerian of their dream.

Division among Lagosians became evident after the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, stormed the state and took over major roads with youths and other supporters chanting his name.

Before Kwankwaso, the residents of Lagos had participated in different rallies for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, his opponent, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party, Obi, have been flexing their support base muscles to outweigh and garner support from the other.

On Wednesday, the NNPP presidential candidate commissioned the campaign office of the party in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

At the commissioning, the Kano-based politician was surrounded by hundreds of his supporters who are based in Lagos, received

Kwankwaso was said to have welcomed some defectors from other political parties to the NNPP, so as improve its support base ahead of the election.

A chieftain of the party, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said, “The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso today commissioned NNPP office in Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

“The commissioning ceremony witnessed a large turnout of party supporters including new the decampees from other parties.”

The former governor of Kano State had in the past contested the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party but was unable to clinch the ticket.

He is, however, in the 2023 race for Aso Rock’s top job alongside other frontline candidates such as APC’s Bola Tinubu, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

