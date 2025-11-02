Kwankwaso solicits US support against bandits amid allege attacks

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed concern over recent comments by the United States President Donald Trump, designating Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and threatening military action.

Kwankwaso said Nigeria remains a sovereign nation whose citizens face security challenges that are not defined by religion, ethnicity, or politics.

In a statement through his social media handle on Sunday, the former governor noted that the US shouldn’t threaten Nigeria but to assist in ending a major challenge for the nation.

“I have noted with increasing concern the heightened pronouncements on Nigeria by President Donald Trump. This follows his designation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern.’

“It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country.

“The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs.”

Kwankwaso noted that such complex issues require international cooperation and support, not threats of sanctions or military action.

“The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country.”

The former governor of Kano State also called on the Nigerian government to strengthen diplomatic engagement with Washington by appointing special envoys to better project Nigeria’s interests abroad.

“The Nigerian government should also consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government.

“Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage.

“To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division,” he added.

Kwankwaso is one of Nigerian leaders who have faulted Trump’s post on Saturday, which he directed the Department of War to prepare for “possible action” if the killings continued.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians,” the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform, which the country’s Department of War later affirmed its readiness.

Trump’s declaration comes barely 24 hours after he designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, lamenting that Christians were facing an “existential threat” in the country.