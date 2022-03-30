kwankwaso moves to NNPP ahead 2023 election

The kano State Former Governor and a presidential aspirant in 2014 under All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has become a new member of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) after receiving membership card from his new party as confirmation that it were no longer ordinary rumors that the former governor had dumped People Democratic Party (PDP) for a new party.

As gathered, Kwankwaso’s defection happening barely 24 hours to national convention of the NNPP, slated 30th March, could give both the party boost and the former opportunity to contribute to the convention.

It was learnt that the political leader received the NNPP’s membership card on Tuesday in Abuja after several consultations, with promise that the party would turn history and make significant effect during coming elections.

Sources from the former governor’s camp disclosed that Kwankwanso had been silent about his moves to another party until he receieved his membership card before making it public since his chances of getting bigger political slot from PDP seems uncertain.

They claimed that Kwankwaso deserves better deal in PDP since he was driving force behind the party in Kano for several years and that the former governor had to move to another party where he would be treated with fairness.

From conclusion of the man’s people, failure of PDP to respect zoning of presidency to south was part of the former governor’s resolve that lead to him leaving the party for NNPP that has no plan to give presidential ticket to any northern aspirant.

Through a post on his Facebook, on Tuesday, Kwankwaso confirmed that he had joined NNPP both at state and local government levels, with assurance to contribute to the development of the party.

HE Engr Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, today (29th March, 2022) in Abuja, receives NNPP (New Nigeria Peoples Party) membership card from the Ward Chairman of Kwankwaso of Madobi LG, Kano State.

Meanwhile, the former governor had earlier tendered his membership resignation from PDP through a letter written to notify entire party of his decision to move on with his political carrier, elsewhere.

