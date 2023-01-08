Kwankwaso loses political ally to Tinubu, APC in Kano

A lawmaker representing Gwale Local Government in the Kano State House of Assembly, Yusuf Babangida, has re-joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), months after abandoning the ruling party to join the state’s ex-governor, Rabiu Kwakwanso in the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

The lawmaker, after leaving the APC for NNPP, was considered one of the party’s presidential candidate’s closest political allies, considering their long-standing relationship.

The development, as gathered on Sunday, has affected the NNPP presidential candidate chances of winning the state during the upcoming election in the state.

In a letter of resignation dated January 7th and addressed to the NNPP chairman in the Sani Mainagge ward of the Gwale Local Government Area, the lawmaker said his decision to leave the party was motivated by the NNPP’s flagrant contempt for internal democracy.

“All democratic ideals upon which my political journey has been anchored. The supremacy of individual whims and belligerence over and above stakeholders’ consensus.

“An undue promotion of personal and familial relationship over and above value generation and inadequacy of political playing turf for upward progressive and many other reasons related to incoherence in pursuit of illogical aspiration,” the lawmaker explained.

He stressed that by allowing such injustice to prevail within the party, the NNPP offered him no choice but to abandon the party and pursue the continuation of his political journey elsewhere.

