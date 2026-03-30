Kwankwaso joins ADC force as big wings plan unseating Tinubu

Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as opposition figures intensify political realignments ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso’s entry into the ADC marks a major shift in Nigeria’s opposition landscape, coming shortly after he resigned from the NNPP, the platform on which he contested the 2023 presidential poll.

The move is widely seen as part of broader efforts by opposition politicians to build alliances capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

Announcing his resignation from the NNPP, Kwankwaso expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunities it provided him during the last electoral cycle. “I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party with immediate effect,” he said.

“I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the party’s national leader and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections,” he added.

The formal joining ceremony took place on Monday at Kwankwasiyya House, along Miller Road in the Bompai area of Kano, as preparations gradually begin for the 2027 general election. Several prominent political figures attended the event, witnessing Kwankwaso’s registration into the ADC.

Those present included the party’s national chairman, David Mark, as well as influential opposition leaders such as Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, Dino Melaye, and John Odigie-Oyegun.

Party stakeholders and supporters were also in attendance as Kwankwaso received his official ADC membership card, cementing his move into the opposition fold.

Kwankwaso’s transition underscores ongoing efforts by Nigeria’s opposition to consolidate forces ahead of a critical electoral contest, signaling a new phase in political alignments leading up to 2027.