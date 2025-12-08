Kwankwaso faults FG’s handling of insecurity

Former presidential candidate and ex-Defence Minister, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has raised the alarm that the Federal Government is gradually losing grip in the fight against the escalating insecurity plaguing the country.

Kwankwaso described the FG’s decision to endorse state governments to establish and deploy vigilante security outfits as clear evidence of being overwhelmed by the current situation.

The former Kano State governor made this known in a statement posted on his social media handle on Monday, days after President Bola Tinubu called on the National Assembly to allow states to establish their own police forces.

“Regrettably, it appears the Federal Government is overwhelmed. This is evident in its tacit endorsement of state governments establishing and deploying vigilante security outfits with little or no professional training. Such a policy, however well-intentioned, has inadvertently facilitated the uncontrolled proliferation of small arms and light weapons across the country.

“Worst of all, individuals have begun taking advantage of this by setting up their own militias, as we are seeing in the actions of some political elements. Such actions further threaten the fragile peace in our country.”

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leader also expressed concern over what he described as “an unsettling wave of ethnic suspicion,” with reports of Nigerians being profiled, harassed, or detained simply because of their regional or ethnic identity.

He warned that the toxic combination of political militia activities, hate speech, and ethnic profiling, especially on social media, is “toying dangerously with the fragile balance that keeps Nigeria together,” creating fertile ground for widespread chaos.

Kwankwaso, who once chaired the Presidential Committee on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, further described the current ease with which weapons circulate as “alarming and unacceptable,” insisting that restoring control over arms proliferation must be an immediate priority.

While expressing confidence that the crisis can still be reversed, he stressed that this would require swift, decisive action and genuine political will to strengthen national security institutions through intelligence reforms and coordinated federal-state-local collaboration.