Kwankwaso defection step toward rebuilding Nigeria – Obi

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi has endorsed Rabiu Kwankwaso’s move to a new political platform, describing it as a positive step for opposition collaboration.

Obi said the decision reflects a growing recognition among political actors of the need to work together, stressing that cooperation is essential in addressing Nigeria’s current governance and economic challenges.

He maintained that the country’s situation requires collective sacrifice and disciplined leadership, urging political stakeholders to prioritize national interest above personal or sectional considerations in the period ahead.

In a post shared on Tuesday, Obi noted that he returned to Kano on Monday, March 30, at Kwankwaso’s invitation, describing the development as part of a broader effort to strengthen democratic alternatives.

He wrote, “Yesterday, Monday 30th March, I returned to the North’s Commercial nerve centre, Kano, on the invitation of my dear elder brother, Senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso @KwankwasoRM, whose decision to join our party marks yet another significant step in the collective effort to rescue and rebuild our democracy and dear nation, Nigeria.”

Obi added, “As I have consistently maintained, this is the time for all opposition forces and well-meaning Nigerians to set aside their differences and work together in unity of purpose.”

Highlighting the country’s current realities, he said, “Nigeria is at a critical stage in its history, one that demands sacrifice, courage, and selflessness from all of us. The challenges we face, economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and declining public trust, require more than rhetoric.”

He further stated, “We must move beyond the politics of division, ethnicity, religion, and region, and embrace the politics of competence, character, capacity, compassion, and commitment to a better Nigeria,” while urging Nigerians to see the moment as decisive for the nation’s future.