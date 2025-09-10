Kwankwaso, Cross River NNPP members meet over 2027 election

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the National Leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has hosted members of the party in Cross River State.

The meeting, which brought together politicians and supporters from across the state, was aimed at strategising on how to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which currently dominates governance in nearly all 36 states of the country.

Addressing party stakeholders and supporters in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, on Wednesday, Kwankwaso urged them to work hard and prioritise unity within the party.

“I thank all the leaders and members of NNPP in Cross River State. I want to use this opportunity to thank you for receiving us. We are so happy with the leadership of the party in the state. I want to encourage you to work hard to ensure unity within the party,” he said,

Ahead of 2027 general elections, the party chairman called on all party leaders and members to work hard in one mind to ensure that they win both Cross River State and Nigeria.

“Let me thank you for what you did during the last election in 2023. I urge you to work harder so that by the grace of God our party, the NNPP will win election in Cross River and Nigeria”, he stated.

“Ensure unity within the party especially now that we have a new big office in Calabar and many local government areas across Cross River state. On behalf of members of my entourage, I want to say thank you and God bless you”, he added.

In his welcome address, the State NNPP Chairman , Tony Odey, described the visit to Cross River State as a great inspiration, boost to moral strength which has cleared some doubts in the minds of some of the supporters who might not be certain about the state of the Party.

“We have assembled stakeholders from different walks of life to engage in meaningful discussion, share ideas and chart a new course for our collective progress. Your insight and guidance will undoubtedly enrich our capacity,” Odey said.

He acknowledged the efforts and contribution of the Contact Committee led by Ahmed Bitchi, for providing office accommodation and donation of an official vehicle which he described as “sources of envy to other Political Parties in the State.”

According to Odey, apart from the State Secretariat in Calabar, his administration has successfully paid for offices in the 5 Local Government Areas of the Northern Senatorial Zone, and arrangements are on to paint them with the Party Colours.

In a vote of thanks, the party’s publicity secretary; Odey Nyambi thanked the national leader for engaging stakeholders and supporters in the state, assuring that NNPP will win Cross River in the 2027 general elections.