Kwankwaso, Aregbesola discuss opposition chances ahead 2027 election

The Kano State former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has met with the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at his Ikeja GRA residence in Lagos State.

Meeting of both personalities, who had been governed Kano and Osun states came days after Aregbesola left the All Progressives Congress (APC) over inability to resolve the differences between him and President Bola Tinubu.

The meeting was confirmed by Kwankwaso, who disclosed this through a short statement on his official social media handle on Saturday, said they met to discuss national issues.

“This evening, I had the pleasure to visit the former Governor of Osun State and former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at his residence in Lagos.

“The meeting afforded us the opportunity to engage in discussions on national politics, governance, and the future of Nigeria’s democratic landscape. – RMK,” he added.

The meeting is coming amid calls on the opposition to form a united front to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Aregbesola, a former protege of President Tinubu, fell out with the president over the second-term governorship ambition of Gboyega Oyetola.

It would be recalled that Oyetola, who is the current minister of marine and blue economy, succeeded Aregbesola as the governor of Osun state before the former was appointed as minister by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the other hand, Kwankwaso was a two-term governor of Kano and a former minister.

He was the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections.