Kwankwaso appoints Tinubu’s ex-campaign coordinator as 2023 presidential poll spokesperson

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has appointed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu’s former campaign coordinator, Abdulmumin Jibrin, as his spokesperson for the 2023 poll in the country.

Kwankwaso has also appointed a Lagos-based legal practitioner, Ladipo Johnson, to act as his spokesperson during the electioneering campaign expected to kick off next month.

The NNPP candidate noted that both personalities were picked considering their wealth of experience in strategic communication and their commitment to the NNPP.

Kwankwaso, a former senator, stressed that they were chosen due to their extensive networks as well as the shared conviction they have that a new and better Nigeria was possible if everyone work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.

The appointment of Jibrin and Johnson was announced on Thursday through a statement released by the Kano State former governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Ibrahim Adam.

While appreciating the new spokespersons for accepting to continue to serve the movement and the country in their new roles, Kwankwaso charged them to take the message of the NNPP and the campaign to every nook and corner of the country.

“Nigeria will be saved from the current drift, and an NNPP government will create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security, and development are guaranteed”, he added.

Dr Jibrin is a former ranking member of the House of Representatives with extensive experience in campaign management and Public Affairs.

An astute politician and consummate mobilizer,

Johnson is a legal practitioner and Managing Partner at Agbese & Johnson (Legal Consultants) and also the president of the African Institute of Enterprise Development and Management. And was a former gubernatorial and House of Representative candidate in Lagos.

