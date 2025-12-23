Kwam1 withdraws from Awujale race after losing suit

Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, has withdrawn from the race for the Awujale of Ijebuland, filing a notice of discontinuation at the Ogun State High Court to end his legal challenge against the ongoing selection process.

The notice, filed by his legal team led by Wahab Shittu (SAN), formally brings an end to his controversial bid for the revered traditional stool.

The withdrawal followed a ruling by Justice A. A. Omoniyi of High Court 3, Ijebu-Ode Judicial Division, who dismissed KWAM 1’s application for an interim injunction seeking to restrain Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, and other parties from proceeding with the selection of a new Awujale.

The court held that the application lacked merit and declined to grant the interim injunction to halt the selection process for the next Awujale.

