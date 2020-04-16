Kwam 1 reacts over allege extramarital affair with Alaafin’s youngest queen

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Fuji Icon, Wasiu Ayinde popularly called KWAM1 has reacted to the allegations that he was having an extramarital affair with the youngest Queen of Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Badirat, describing it as useless claim.

KWAM1, who was recently given a title by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as the Mayegun, added that the claim was wishful thought of his critics that were against his new title.

In a short video on his social media handle shortly after news started filtering around that the Oyo monarch allegedly chased Badirat out of the palace over extramarital affairs on Thursday, the fuji icon stressed that efforts by detractors to dent his image since he started his music career had often failed.

Kwam1 added urged his fans not to respond or argue with the purveyors of the claim, assuring them that their allegations will not affect his status or his music career that had spanned decades.

Before his statement, there has also been divergent views on the issue, while several of his fans claimed that if the story was true, KWAM1 should be dead by now while others claimed he could have consulted oracles before embarking on the action.