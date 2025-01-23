Kuwait police arrest two Nigerians link to $14,918 robbery

Except for the Kuwait king’s pardon, two Nigerians residing in the arab nation may be on their way to prison after being arrested by the Kuwait General Department of Criminal Investigation in Ahmadi Governorate for allegedly robbing a currency exchange firm in the country.

The two suspects (name withheld) under detention were alleged to have carted away 4,600 Kuwaiti Dinars, valued at approximately $14,918.69, during the robbery attack that occurred in Mahboula, a district in the southern part of Kuwait City.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, as reported yesterday, disclosed that the suspects were apprehended within 24 hours after the robbery operation on Monday in the country.

As gathered, the suspects’ arrest was aided after part of the stolen cash and the toy gun used for the operation fell from them after they left the shop.

Sources said that the two suspects did not make efforts to retrieve, both items which aided the law enforcement agency in tracking them to their hideouts.

Also, a 35-second video of the robbery, viewed by our correspondent on a popular online platform in the country shows one of the suspects, wearing a hooded top, exiting a white car before entering the exchange office.

Upon entering the office, the same suspect is seen in a short, inaudible video pointing what appeared to be a gun at the exchange office staff, as observed by our correspondent.

During the operation, it was learnt that the two Nigerians stole from the store foreign currencies equivalent to 4,600 Kuwaiti Dinars, valued at approximately $14,918.69, using different conversion platforms.

The report read, “Investigation revealed that the gang meticulously planned the crime, monitoring the exchange offices from nearby rooftops to identify peak times.

“They also used stolen licence plates to conceal the identities of the vehicles involved in the operation.”

One of the suspects, whose name was not disclosed, reportedly confessed after his arrest in Mahboula that he had surveyed the location and informed his accomplice, whose name was also undisclosed, when the office was clear of customers.

“The second suspect was apprehended in the Al-Qurain Market, and the stolen money, along with a small bag containing the narcotic substance ‘crystal meth,’ was recovered from his residence.

“The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the suspects and seized items have been referred to the public prosecution for further legal action,” the report read.