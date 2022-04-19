Kukah insists Buhari’s policies aiding division, insecurity, others

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Arch Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has insisted that policies and programmes introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration were currently promoting division among the ethnic groups which have further resulted in insecurity and other abnormalities that had made the country be at war with itself.

Kukah, who described the President’s policies and programmes as terrible, stated that his stance was not personal but that it was based on the challenges confronting the country under the present administration.

He noted that the challenges across the country particularly the division and insecurity were reasons for his Easter sermon that had continued to attract criticism from many quarters including the Presidency.

The Bishop said that the scope of his sermon to the congregation at the holy cathedral during Easter celebrations was not different from other sermons said in other churches, and neither did he say anything out of the present predicaments faced by Nigerians.

The cleric was responding to a statement made by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who accused the cleric and some others of dividing the country through their sermon and utterances.

Adesina stated that they should desist from complaining and rather seek an explanation of policies and programmes initiated by the Buhari administration.

Kukah, who stated this during an interview on a popular television programme in Lagos on Tuesday, hinted that he has full respect for the president but the truth must be told to power, in order to get the best for the country.

According to him, the president does not have any grievances against me but his aides have continued to make issues out of all I say including other Nigerians that try to offer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

The cleric added: “They have always come up with some convoluted misinterpretation of the bible while reacting to his comment which had continued to be embarrassing considering their status.”

Kukah added that when people react to his sermon, they come back to agree with him because he does not just speak but engage in findings before making comments on national issues.

“And often times, these comments have provoked conversation, and that is what democracy is all about. But it is sad, the current regime does not seem to understand that it is about freedom of expression, and being one-sided as a president is an attempt to limit democracy which is wrong for the system of the country”.

He, meanwhile, encouraged Nigerians to create an opportunity to interrogate all this and design the mechanism themselves, else people like his critics would task us to go and sleep after we have voted for them.

