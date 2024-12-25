Kukah casts blame on Govts over rice stampedes

As Nigerians await the court verdict on the Oyo State stampede and Nigerian Police findings on the Abuja and Anambra state tragedies, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has blamed the federal and state government for the rush among its citizens during food distributions that resulted in in the death of more than 40 people including 35 children in the three states.

Kukah said that the stampedes recorded in three regions of the country were a clear description of the hunger in Nigerians, saying it is a metaphor for the situation of desperation that citizens have been thrown into.

In his Christmas message on Wednesday to Nigerians, the cleric said: “The tragedies that occurred in Okija, Ibadan, and Abuja where innocent people lost their lives in stampedes at food distribution points are a metaphor for the situation of desperation that citizens have been thrown into.

“The failures of government to respond concretely toward ending the horrible crisis of hunger and desperation has created the conditions for these avoidable tragedies. Citizens are lapsing into despair”.

Noting that the tragedies were avoidable, Kukah said that government needs to work more closely with institutions that help to promote the common good of our society.

According to him, it is the duty of governments to ensure minimum dignity for our people through its policies and programs in the country

The cleric, who prayed that God grants eternal rest to the dead and console their families, said: “Many lost their lives, and several others were wounded in multiple stampedes in Anambra and the FCT during the distribution of food items on Saturday, prompting the Inspector General of Police to ask organisers of similar charity works to carry security agencies along and ensure strict adherence to crowd and safety management protocols”.

Also in his message, Kukah urged Christians in Nigeria not to forget that they are the light of the world.

He said that Christians cannot continue to blame the Constitution, the judiciary, the police, or other public servants for the corruption in our society.

“I appeal to Christians not to forget that we are the light of the world, the city on the hill that cannot be hidden. Christians must not allow the structural weaknesses, the foibles, and failures of the Nigerian state, to become an excuse for doing wrong.

“We cannot continue to blame the Constitution, the Judiciary, the Police, or other public servants for the corruption in our society,” Bishop Kukah said.