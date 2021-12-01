Korean prosecutors recommend death sentence for man after raping 20 months old baby

Some Prosecutors have recommended a death sentence on 29-year-old man, Yang for defiling a 20-month-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend, Jeong.

The Prosecutors were said to have requested the capital punishment for Yang, saying he committed an act that cannot be done even to animals and showed extreme contempt for life.

Also, they asked the court to order him to go through 15 years of chemical castration treatment and wear a tracking device for 45 years, ban him from working at child-related facilities for 10 years and disclose his identity.

“The victim had her life ended at such an early age and cannot be brought back to life no matter what punishment the accused receives,’’ they said.

Following their recommendations, the court was said have adjourned Yang’s continuation of trail to Dec. 22

As gathered, the suspect was said to have allegedly defiled and killed the baby girl for not stopping to cry on the night of June 15 after he covered her with a blanket punching and stomping on her for about an hour while drunk at his home in Seoul, Korea.

Yang was said to have committed the act with his girlfriend Jeong and they hid the victim’s body in an icebox in their bathroom.

For Jeong, the prosecutors had sought five years of imprisonment on charges of hiding her daughter’s body, asking the court to consider the fact that she was also Yang’s victim and in a mental state in which it was difficult for her to have rejected his orders.

