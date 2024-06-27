31.2 C
Lagos
Thursday, June 27, 2024
spot_img
National

Konga former boss commits suicide in Lagos

0
7

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, Konga, Nick Imudia, has been reported to have committed suicide.

Imudia, who until his death, was the CEO of D.light, a leading innovator in residential solar energy solutions, reportedly took his life in his apartment.

It was learnt that yesterday, he committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment.

Before making the jump, he was said to have called his United States-based brother to give instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

He also reached out to his young daughter from a previous relationship, telling her he would always be there for her and that she only needed to look in the sky to see him.

His friends, family, and associates are in shock as to why he would take his own life.

Imudia, who hails from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, was previously married to the mother of his young daughter, who was also from the same local government.

The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.

Previous article
My plan for 2027 poll and beyond lies in God’s hand- Ikuforiji
Next article
Court stops Sokoto Govt. from removing district heads

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.