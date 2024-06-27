Konga former boss commits suicide in Lagos

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, Konga, Nick Imudia, has been reported to have committed suicide.

Imudia, who until his death, was the CEO of D.light, a leading innovator in residential solar energy solutions, reportedly took his life in his apartment.

It was learnt that yesterday, he committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment.

Before making the jump, he was said to have called his United States-based brother to give instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

He also reached out to his young daughter from a previous relationship, telling her he would always be there for her and that she only needed to look in the sky to see him.

His friends, family, and associates are in shock as to why he would take his own life.

Imudia, who hails from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, was previously married to the mother of his young daughter, who was also from the same local government.

The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.