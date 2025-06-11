The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi, has decried the alarming rise in kidnappings across his constituency, describing it as a daily nightmare that has left residents living in constant fear.

Karimi noted that the deteriorating security situation has crippled economic activities in the area, as farmers are afraid to go to their fields and traders are increasingly reluctant to transport goods.

His call for action follows the recent killing of a 76-year-old retired military officer, Major Joe Ajayi, by his abductors, an incident Karimi described as deeply distressing.

The lawmaker in a statement issued on Wednesday, lamented that citizens are no longer safe from the menace of kidnapping, even within the supposed safety of their own homes.

“The entire Kogi West is now under siege. Our people are scared, living in fear, and being abducted even from their homes,” Karimi said.

Highlighting the worsening security situation in Lokoja, Kakanda, Bunu, and particularly in the Kiri area of Kabba Bunu Local Government Area, the senator recalled the continued captivity of the 92-year-old traditional ruler of Okoloke, who remains in the hands of his abductors.

“This is one incident too many. Kidnapping has become a daily occurrence. It is no longer acceptable, and we need immediate and coordinated action from security agencies to reclaim our communities from these criminals,” he added.

In a bid to seek divine intervention, Karimi disclosed that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Council of Ulaamau are set to hold a three-day fasting and prayer session, seeking God’s help in liberating the region from the grip of terrorists and kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government reaffirmed its commitment to combating insecurity while urging calm among the populace.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo in a statement released to newsmen, stated that the government is “quietly but effectively” recording successes in its ongoing security operations.

Fanwo cautioned against the politicisation of security issues, warning that such actions only serve to embolden criminal elements and undermine government efforts.

“Those who brought medicines whose side effects are worse than the ailments should not raise frivolous alarms when the right medicines are administered,” the commissioner remarked, in a veiled criticism of political opponents.

According to the statement, Governor Ahmed Ododo remains resolute in his commitment to prioritising security without politicising the issue. He urged political actors to focus on performance rather than resorting to panic as a strategy for re-election.

As the security crisis deepens, residents of Kogi West wait anxiously for tangible interventions that will restore peace and safety to their communities.