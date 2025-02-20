Kogi varsity VC shuts down school indefinitely over students protests

Academic activities inside Federal University Lokoja, Kogi has been suspended indefinitely following continuous protests that have trailed the tragic deaths of five students during an auto crash on the highway in the state.

The shutdown was prompted by escalating tensions, particularly after students blocked entrance to the institution during a demonstration against circumstances that led to the incident.

The closure came days after the auto crash between a bus conveying the deceased students and a truck around Felele city centre in the state.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the institution citing approval from the varsity Vice Chancellor, stated that the closure was necessary to restore order and prevent further disruptions.

According to the circular signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Rebecca Okojie, the school management adopted the measure to avoid destruction of facilities within the school.

“Despite interventions from the state government and multiple appeals for calm, tensions have continued to escalate,” the statement noted.

Citing recommendations from security agencies and the need to safeguard lives, the Vice-Chancellor, in consultation with the management, directed—on behalf of the Senate—that both campuses be closed indefinitely.

Students were instructed to vacate the university premises by 12 noon on Thursday, February 20, 2025.