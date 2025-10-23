Kogi varsity lecturer dies in Lokoja auto crash

A lecturer of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Kemi Emmanuel, has been confirmed dead after a truck crushed her to death on the highway in the state capital.

It was learnt that the truck crushed her to death after falling from a commercial motorcycle she boarded to a destination.

Before her death, Emmanuel was reported to be a well-respected and admired lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts of the university.

Confirming her demise, the Kogi Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) described her death as very sad and unfortunate.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Tenimu Etuku, said that the accident occurred yesterday around 3:30 p.m. when the lecturer fell off a commercial motorcycle popularly called Okada.

”After she fell, a truck hit her on the highway at Crusher in Lokoja metropolis. When the accident happened, our rescue operation team responded promptly and quickly rushed the victim to Kogi State Specialist Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital mortuary,” he said.

He expressed shock over the attitude of the said okada rider, who reportedly zoomed off on the guise of chasing the said hit-and-run truck.

The sector Commander cautioned okada riders against contesting with enclosed vehicles on the highway to avoid such unfortunate incidents and save the lives of innocent passengers.