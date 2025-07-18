Kogi varsity lecturer dies during sex romp with student

The lifeless body of a senior lecturer at Kogi State University, Olabode Ibikunle, has been recovered from a hotel room after being pronounced dead by medical experts in Kogi State.

As gathered, the deceased, Ibikunle, had lodged at the hotel in the Anyigba area of the state with a 200-level female student from the Department of Social Studies to have a nice time before the incident occurred.

The hotel manager, Moses Friday, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the student, Gloria Samuel, reported the lecturer’s sudden collapse, shortly after their intimate engagement.

However, he stated that the lecturer was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, where he was taken following the student’s report, after efforts by medical personnel to revive him failed.

Also confirming the incident on Friday, the Kogi State Police Command disclosed that it has begun investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding Ibikunle’s death.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, William Aya, stated that the case was first reported at the Anyigba Police Division and later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

The female student is currently in police custody, and authorities say further legal steps will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, an autopsy has been carried out to unravel the cause of his mysterious death, though the results have yet to be released.

There are unconfirmed reports that Ibikunle may have consumed alcohol or energy drinks before the incident.

The lecturer, who was married and widely respected in academic circles, was known for his stern academic standards.

His sudden death has sparked discussions within the university community about ethical boundaries and alleged inappropriate relationships between lecturers and students.

Kogi State University is yet to release an official statement on the matter.