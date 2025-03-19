Kogi residents begins Natasha’s recall over poor performance

Constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District have begun a recall process against Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, expressing a vote of no confidence in her representation.

The effort kicked off in Okehi Local Government Area, where a large number of electorate lined up to support the initiative.

The recall process, which began on Wednesday, is slated to span two days, covering all polling units across the five local governments in Kogi Central.

During this period, constituents will sign a petition to formalize their demand for the senator’s removal from office.