Kogi records coronavirus index case, begins facing pressure 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Kogi State has finally joined the lists of states in Nigeria with the coronavirus infection ravaging the world after recording two confirmed positive status as its index cases.

The state, alongside Cross Rivers State, had been claiming there are no cases of the novel infection within their domains, thereby resisting every attempt by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct tests for the deadly respiratory disease in their respective states.

Recall that the country recorded its index case on February 27, with the carrier, an Italian man who flew into the country from Milan and later tested positive for the virus after visiting both Lagos and Ogun states in the southwest region of the country.

However, three months after the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, the NCDC announced yesterday that two persons tested positive in Kogi State.

NCDC, through a post on its social media page on Wednesday, said the two cases in Kogi were part of the 389 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Nigeria, adding that the figure remains the country’s highest daily infections ever recorded since the outbreak of the virus in the country three months ago.

It also revealed that the country has recorded two hundred and fifty-four fatalities to coronavirus related complications and that the country’s active cases stand at 5,978.

“On the 27th of May 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“One new state (Kogi) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 8733 cases have been confirmed, 2501 cases have been discharged and 254 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 389 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (256), Katsina (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Kano(13), Adamawa (11), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna(7), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (2), Plateau (2), Abia (2), Delta (2), Benue (2), Niger (2), Kogi (2), Oyo (2), Imo (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1), Anambra (1).”