Kogi Poly student dies after abortion session

A final-year student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has been reported dead after suffering excessive bleeding following a botched abortion procedure.

The deceased, 26-year-old Omotosho Dorcas, was said to have been six months pregnant when she visited Al-Hassan Clinic and Maternity in the Sarkin Noma area of Lokoja on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, to terminate the pregnancy.

According to a student who pleaded anonymity, Dorcas began bleeding excessively during the procedure to remove the advanced pregnancy, which ultimately led to her death.

“She started bleeding heavily after the process, and unfortunately, she didn’t make it,” the student disclosed.

The source added that police detectives, who were alerted to the incident, visited the clinic, documented the scene, took photographs, and evacuated the body to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where it was deposited in the morgue.

The medical professional suspected to have carried out the procedure has also been arrested, and the case is expected to be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough investigation.