Kogi poly cancels 273 students’ admissions over poor academic performance

The management of Kogi State Polytechnic has directed 275 students, who have spent over one session in the institution, to leave the school after cancelling the admission granted them to study different courses in the polytechnic.

Aside from this number, the management also expelled six students after they were found guilty of engaging in examination malpractices while sitting for an appraisal exercise

The school management, in a statement issued on Monday by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Uredo Omale, stated the decision was to maintain the standards that had endeared many young tertiary education seekers to the institution.

According to the statement, the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the 120th meeting of the Academic Board, which was held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the Board Room of the Polytechnic’s main campus in Lokoja.

The Academic Board, chaired by the Rector, Prof. Salisu Usman, approved the first semester’s results for the 2024/2025 academic session and sanctioned disciplinary actions against the affected students.

Usman commended the Result Verification Committee, headed by the Deputy Rector, Dr. Samuel Taiwo Olowo, for their thorough assessment of the results, urging them to maintain their commitment to academic integrity.

While emphasizing the school’s continued effort to create a conducive environment for learning, the Rector expressed disappointment over the poor academic performance of some students, which necessitated their withdrawal from the institution.

The statement revealed that the affected students cut across 20 departments and 42 programmes within the Polytechnic. The school reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on academic indiscipline and urged students to take their studies seriously.