Kogi Police rescues kidnapped victim, recovers two AK47 rifles 

The Kogi Police Command attached to Ajaokuta Division has stormed a kidnapper’s den and rescued a man abducted on April 25 at PYN junction on Ajaokuta Lokoja road.

The victim who was driving along PYN junction in Ajaokuta was said to have been intercepted and abducted into the bush by the four-armed men before being rescued by the police.

Confirming the development, the command spokesman, DSP William Aya, said in a statement issued in Lokoja on Monday, that two AK-47 rifles and 29 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

According to him, the man was abducted by four gunmen at about 3:30 pm on April 25, and forced into the bush by the gunmen.

The spokesman said the policemen upon report received about the abduction, traced the kidnappers to their hideout and engaged them in a gun duel. He added that the suspects succumbed to the superior firepower of the police and were forced to flee with bullet wounds.

Aya said: ”The Police operatives acted on a report received at about 0330hrs of 25/4/2021, that four armed men stopped a vehicle at PYN junction in Ajaokuta and abducted a man into the bush.

“Consequent upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Shola Night, led a team of officers to the scene and trailed the hoodlums to the bush, stormed their hideouts, and engaged them in a gun duel which led the hoodlums to escape with bullet wounds.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and two (2) AK47 rifles with twenty-nine (29) rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, urged members of the public to sharpen their power of observation and be on the lookout for anybody seen with bullet wounds and report to the nearest Police Station or any other security agents.

He assured law-abiding people of the State of the renewed commitment of the Kogi State Police Command to sustain the tempo on the fight against criminality in the State and guarantee the protection of lives and property.

