Kogi police command welcomes first female spokesperson

The Kogi State Police Command has named Assistant Superintendent of Police Saliu Oyiza as its first female Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

Her appointment ends the decade-long tenure of William Aya, who served as Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and was credited with sustaining media relations and projecting the activities of the command during his time in office.

Aya, in his valedictory remarks, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for the opportunity to serve, while urging officers, journalists, and stakeholders to support his successor in carrying out her new responsibilities.

“I have been the spokesperson of Kogi Police Command since 2015. It is now time for someone else to feel this big show,” he said while expressing confidence in Oyiza’s ability to uphold the command’s public image.

“I want to use this medium to thank journalists, especially the federated and correspondent chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Kogi State Council, for their support over the years,” Aya added.

The transition took place on Monday at the Kogi State Police Command headquarters, where Aya acknowledged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nasiru Kankarofi, for their support during his tenure.

In her acceptance remarks, Oyiza thanked her predecessor for his professionalism and pledged to build on his legacy while strengthening public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force across Kogi State.

Aya was also honoured with an award of excellence by the Kogi State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in recognition of his service as the command’s spokesperson.