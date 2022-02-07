Kogi Police begins manhunt for fleeing gunmen

The Kogi Police Command has began a manhunt for fleeing gunmen who launched an attack on the Okene Area Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Kogi State.

The yet-to-be identified gunmen were said to have attacked the police formation with sporadic gunshots and explosives chanting ‘Allahu Akhbar’ during the gun battle.

Confirming the attack on Monday through a statement, the Kogi Command spokesman, William Aya, explained that the gunmen launched the attack around 10pm, adding that personnel on duty repelled the attackers and gunned one of them dead.

Aya said Kogi Commissioner of Police (CP) has ordered the immediate deployment of re-enforcement consisting of Counter Terrorism Units, Police Mobile Force, Intelligence team as well as Quick Response Unit along with the mlitary and other security forces, to Okene and environs. “This forced the attackers to flee before the arrival of back up teams from the neighbouring divisions,” he said. Aya said that the team has been mandated to track and arrest the gunmen so that they can be made to face justice. He further said that the CP assured law abiding citizen of the state of their safety, saying there is no cause for alarm, adding that the command in synergy with other security agencies in the state will ensure a safe and secure environment for all to go about their lawful activities.

