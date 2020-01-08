Kogi PDP grieves over Chairman’s death, sympathises with family

By News Desk

The Kogi State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over death of its West Zone’s Chairman, Taiwo Kola-Ojo, who slumped and died while taking tennis game.

While sympathizing with family of the deceased over the loss, the party described Kola-Ojo as a staunch member of PDP whose contributions will be missed.

It was gathered that the late chairman, who was said to had slumped while having tennis game, gave up to ghost on his arrival to hospital.

Confirming his death, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, through a statement issued on Wednesday, described Kola-Ojo’s demise as shocking and sad and that the PDP had lost one of patriotic and committed member, who had remain loyal and dedicated to the party’s course.

“We pray God to grant the immediate family, members of the deceased chairman and the members of the party the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of a committed party member”.