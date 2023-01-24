Kogi NNPP candidate’s N1.4bn fraud trial suffer setbacks

Atumeyi is standing trial alongside Ngene Joshua Dominic and Abdulmalik Salau, a former employee of Union Bank Plc, on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime and money laundering worth N1.4 billion allegedly removed from a commercial bank in the country.
At the resumption of trial on Tuesday, Justice Tijani Ringim, adjourned the case after the court was informed that Ayorinde was not available to lead counsels for the accused.
The trial came barely two months after they were arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja and N326 million and $610,500 cash were recovered from them after their arrest in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Lagos State.
Aside from the huge funds found in their possession, two luxury Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) were also recovered from the two suspects arrested in Abuja.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.