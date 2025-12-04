Kogi LG imposes curfew, restricts gatherings over bandits’ attack

A local government chairman has imposed an indefinite curfew in his council in Kogi State over tensions caused by terrorists with the motive of preventing further attacks and ensuring law and order.

The council’s administration, under the leadership of the it’s Chairman, Edibo Mark, stated that the lockdown, billed for 11 wards in the area, restricts public and religious gatherings to avert deadly attacks by bandits which has led to dead casualties, many suffering severe injuries and lots of properties of yet to be know valued destroyed.

In a statement released yesterday, the council boss said that the measure, which will be held from 7pm to 6am, is also aimed at curbing insecurity at the borders alongside averting political tensions ahead of the upcoming local government polls.

“The prevailing insecurity is linked to threats at our borders and the need to check suspicious visitors,” Mark said, further declaring that all joint security forces should embark on intensive stop and search operations at all entry points and also ensure 24-hour surveillance across communities.

“All public gatherings, including Maulud celebrations, Christian vigils and similar programmes, are hereby suspended. Festival fireworks are banned, while Sunday services and Juma’at prayers must be brief and concluded swiftly,” the council boss directed.

He urged the residents to fully comply with the order and cooperate with security agencies, stressing that the measures were in the best interest of everyone’s safety.

“No one should see this as punishment; it is protection. Together we will defeat those who want to turn our communities into killing fields,” he assured.