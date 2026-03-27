Kogi lecturer dies after collapsing during lecture

A lecturer at Kogi State Polytechnic, Anselm Ojodomo, has reportedly died after collapsing in the classroom while delivering a lecture.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident caused panic among students present at the time, as colleagues and nearby staff members rushed to offer assistance.

He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at a nearby hospital, where he had been taken for urgent medical attention, despite all efforts to revive him.

The tragic incident, which occurred yesterday, has since sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, particularly on Facebook, where students and colleagues have shared emotional tributes in his honour.

Many described him as a dedicated academic who was deeply passionate about teaching, highlighting his professionalism, strong work ethic, and significant contributions to the academic community