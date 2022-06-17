Kogi lawmakers impeach deputy speaker, suspend three others over gross misconduct

There was a mild drama at the Kogi House of Assembly following the impeachment of the Deputy speaker, Ahmed Muhammed, and indefinite suspension imposed on three other principal lawmakers by their colleagues over alleged gross misconduct and arbitrary use of office.

Other three lawmakers removed and suspended by the house were: The three principal officers removed from office and later suspended from the house are Bello Balogun (Majority Leader), Idris Ndako (Deputy Majority Leader), and Moses Ododo (Chief Whip).

They were removed during an emergency sitting held at the Assembly Complex in Lokoja on Friday, after their colleagues took turn to explain their grievances against the four lawmakers and why they should be removed from office.

In a motion of urgent importance read by Enema Paul, a member representing Dekina/Okura Constituency, said that 17 lawmakers from the 25 that made up of the house signed the impeachment of the former deputy speaker and suspension of three other principal officers in the house.

Following the removal and to avoid vacuum in administration, the house, however, announced Momoh Rabiu, a lawmaker representing Ankpa II, as the new Deputy Speaker.

Other new principal officers elected were Muktar Bajeh (Majority Leader), Umar Isah Tanimu (Deputy Majority Leader), Enema Paul (Deputy Chief Whip), and Ahmed Dahiru (Chief Whip).

The Speaker, Mathew Kolawole, had earlier announced the dissolution of all the house standing committee to allow reshuffling of lawmakers for the key positions.

Before the impeachment process, there was a heavy presence of security personnel at the Assembly complex consisting of the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ahmed Muhammed is the lawmaker representing Akpa I in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

