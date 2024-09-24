Kogi lawmakers’ allegations against EFCC boss are baseless- lawyers, others

Concerned by the need to strengthen law and order through various institutions, legal practitioners, social commentators and many Nigerians have described Kogi lawmakers’ allegations and call for removal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, as baseless and does not represent their promises to citizens of their constituency.

They added that the lawmakers’ support for the Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, considering the huge allegations of financial misappropriation and other irregularities hanging on his administration further proved that they do not worth to parade themselves as lawmakers for the state.

The rights activists, legal practitioners, and social commentators, who voiced their disapproval of the assembly’s position separately yesterday hours after the lawmakers’ declared their support for Bello, stressed that the political office holders have turned the situation to theatrical scene.

In his reaction, a lawyer, Maduka Onwukeme, chided the lawmakers for their stance.

He urged the lawmakers to focus on legislative issues that would have impact on the good people of Kogi State rather than pursuing frivolous distraction.

He said: “Well legally, the value of this resolution is less than the value of the paper it is written on.

“We operate a federal system of government with clear separation of powers of the organs of government but also different levels of government.

“The EFCC is an agency created by the National Assembly and hence their activities cannot be questioned by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

“Their resolutions are not binding on the EFCC or any agency not created by a law of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

“The lawmakers should concentrate their attention on legislative matters that affect the people of Kogi State and not this wild goose chase.”

Another lawyer and rights activist, Chijioke Ifenkwe described the whole situation as theatrical.

“The Kogi State House of Assembly ordinarily should be interested in the recovery of state funds but apparently they are more interested in protecting their former governor”, he said.

A social critique, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun, popularly called GKB described the whole scenario as sad development.

He knocked the legislators, for calling for the removal of the EFCC boss, noted that the state House of Assembly lack constitutional power to make such calls.

GKB also faulted the former Kogi governor, Bello for turning his invitation by EFCC to theatrical.

According to him, Yaya Bello was not first governor that would be invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning and he will be not be the last.

He cautioned the former governor to stop making mockery of the system and face reality by honouring the invitation extended to him.

Earlier, the lawmakers had passed a resolution during plenary in Lokoja, the lawmakers criticized Olukoyede’s handling of the case against former governor Yahaya Bello, describing it as unprofessional.

They also condemned what they termed an “unprovoked attack” by EFCC operatives on the Kogi State Government Lodge, viewing it as an assault on Governor Ahmed Ododo and the people of Kogi.

The legislators accused the EFCC of attempting to assassinate both the former and current governors, asserting that the persecution of the former governor had persisted for too long and needed to end.