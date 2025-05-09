Kogi judicial commission retires judge, suspends magistrate over misconducts

Determined to end illegal practices within the judiciary, the Kogi state judicial commission has ordered an area court judge, Bamidele Alemeru, to immediately tender his resignation after being found to have engaged in practices that were against the ethics of his office.

Meanwhile, the commission has suspended a magistrate, Tanimu Mohammed, who was alleged to have engaged in irregularities while performing his statutory duties in the court.

The disciplinary measures against the judges’ conduct was announced by the Secretary to the state’s judicial service commission, Tanko Mohammed, during a forum held in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, yesterday.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammed disclosed that the punishment handed to the two judges were measures taken by the commission to stamp out irregularities from the court and restore the hope of the public in the judicial system.

The secretary said that Alemeru was found engaging in irregularities after buying a building which was a subject of litigation before him and ordered its sale even when he was yet to complete the payment on the controversial property.

To cover his tracks, Mohammed added that Alemeru gave an injunction on the property without hearing from both litigants on what their requests were before the court.

However, the commission has lifted the suspension placed on four magistrates after investigation revealed that these individuals who were earlier accused of engaging in conducts never perpetrated the act which they were linked to.

The four magistrates were: Abdul Musa, Yunusa Medugu, Deborah Ebiloma and Anuhi Oiza.

The commission urged judges and magistrates to shun indulging in irregularities in ensuring more developments in the judicial system.