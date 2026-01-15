Kogi Govt. warns against illegal property ownership

The Kogi State Government has warned it’s residents against illegal ownership of properties and declared all fraudulently obtained Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) invalid, re-emphasizing the act as a breach of peace and a violation of the state’s laws.

The government, while reclaiming all government assets acquired through unlawful means, stated that investigations are ongoing over the act in the state, at stressing that necessary sanctions await those found culpable of the act.

The state’s administration revealed that the measure became sacrosanct due to widespread irregularities in land administration, including poor documentation, absence of official records, failure to follow statutory procedures, and the use of manipulated official codes in issuing some certificates.

The caution was issued on Thursday in Lokoja through a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, following a statewide probe into abuses in the processing and of land titles.

The government stressed that only the Governor has the constitutional authority to sign and validate Certificates of Occupancy in the state, noting that any C of O issued outside this process is null, void, and of no legal effect.

The executive arm also urged individuals and organisations to verify the status of any land or property acquired under questionable circumstances, warning that those involved in fraudulent issuance of C of O or illegal takeover of public assets would face prosecution.

It reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of public assets, stressing that land fraud would no longer be tolerated in the area.