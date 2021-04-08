Kogi Govt. targets economic development through advisory council

The Kogi State Government has set up an Economic and Advisory Council (EAC) with the mandate to revolutionise the state’s economy in placing Kogi on the path of accelerated growth.

It explained that the move had become imperative in line with the government’s commitment to evidence-driven decision-making and rigorous evaluation of the economy.

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said that the council would be saddled with the responsibility of advising the government on issues related to growth and development at the Local and State Government levels.

Through a statement on Thursday, the commissioner listed the areas where the council would advise the government to include New perspectives on economic development; Innovative approaches to economic growth; Innovations in Program and Project evaluation; Poverty and income Dynamics; Social and Infrastructural Development, and the economics of gender; and Other innovations in the field of development economics, growth, and evaluation.

According to him, the council will systematically take stock of the most recent trends in economic development, applied economic methods, poverty analytics, evaluation methods, and modeling, measuring, and evaluating development interventions.

“An all-embracing purpose of the Economic Advisory Council will be to sharpen the Kogi State Government’s analytical methods and capacity in support of continuing development effectiveness.

“Convening experts in an advisory role will serve to inform the KGSG on the success of its economic program development and measurement of results, shape future policy decisions and methodology, and enhance economic programs and economic growth.

“The EAC will serve as a reference group for assessing and advising on methodological directions and innovations for the economic improvement of the state.

“As a state, we are proud to unleash Kogites who have excelled nationally and globally on the current economic reality with the aim of bringing our finest brains together to move the State forward with the ultimate goal being the need to reduce poverty and underdevelopment in our dear state,” the statement said.