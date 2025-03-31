Kogi Govt. suspends fishing activities amid communal clashes

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has suspended fishing activities in some parts of the state, barely 24 hours after two fishermen died during conflicts between the Katubo and Ugwo communities over a disputed fish pond in the Mozu-Ette region.

Ododo stated that this decision was made to maintain public safety and prevent chaos, with the ultimate goal of protecting lives and property.

In a related development, the governor has deployed security forces to contain the situation in Enjema District of Ankpa Local Government Area, following an intense communal conflict between the Ika-Odele and Ika-Ochala communities.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, on Monday, it was disclosed that the governor instructed Local Government Chairmen to take charge of security in their domains and while urging community leaders to support efforts to maintain peace.

He also assured residents that these restrictions are temporary and necessary to safeguard lives and property while urging citizens to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities to security authorities.

According to the statement, “Despite a peaceful Sallah celebration, pockets of security threats have emerged in different parts of the state. In Kogi Local Government Area, violent clashes over fishing activities in Kasemiya, Katubo, and Umozu Ette have resulted in two deaths. As a result, the government has suspended all fishing activities in the affected areas until peace is fully restored. Security operatives have been deployed to enforce the directive”

” Similarly, in Enjema District of Ankpa Local Government Area, a communal conflict between the Ika-Odele and Ika-Ochala communities is escalating tensions in Kogi East. The government has deployed security forces to contain the situation and is actively facilitating peace talks between the feuding communities.