Kogi Govt. shuts market, motor parks over bandits attack

The Kogi State Government has shut down markets and motor parks in the West Senatorial District of the state, as a measure to support ongoing security operations against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.

It closed the markets and motor parks following consultations with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and heads of security agencies, as part of intensified security operations against criminal elements in the region.

The directive, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a statement released on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

According to the statement, the closures were effected on Sunday in Lokoja and other parts of Kogi West through a coordinated directive by the state government.

Affected areas in Lokoja Local Government include Oshokoshoko Market and Motor Park, Jakura, Ogbagbon, Agbaja, Atsawa, Obajana, Apata, Abugi, Amomi, Ebee, and Budon.

In Kabba-Bunu Local Government, markets and motor parks in Ike Bunu, Aba Marian (Isado), Ofere, Abaa Dola (Ihale Bunu), Aiyede, Oke Offin, Aiyegunle Bunu, Okebukun, Odo Ape Bunu, Agbadu Bunu, and Agbede Apa Bunu have been closed.

Other affected areas include Yagba West and Yagba East, Kogi, Mopamuro, and Ijumu Local Government Areas, covering key markets such as Okoloke, Isanlu Esa, Irunda Ile, the Rice Market at Adingere, Okro Market at Opanda, and the Perishable Market at Edeha.

The government explained that the closures are intended to cut off logistics, restrict the movement of consumables, and deny criminal elements access to resources during the operations. The shutdowns are temporary and will be lifted once the security operations are successfully concluded.

Security forces have recorded significant successes, including the rescue of 16 kidnapped victims from the camp of notorious bandit Kachalla Battijo in Tunga Forest. The government reiterated that it will not negotiate with bandits or pay ransom under any circumstances.

Governor Ahmed Ododo commended President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Director-General of the Department of State Services Oluwatosin Ajayi, and other security officials for their support and appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities to ensure public safety.