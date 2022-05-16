Kogi Govt. rolls out empowerment plans for 7900 entrepreneurs, others

The Kogi State government through its Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA), has concluded plans to empower 7900 entrepreneurs in order to boost the economical standard of the state.

It said that the project tagged KG-CARES is aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and help Micro and Small Businesses stay in business.

KEDA Managing Director, Rekiya Onaivo, disclosed that the businesses would be supported with grants ranging from N100,000 to N1 million naira and that it would run for a period of two years.

She said that the program was ongoing but a requirement they had to fulfill rested on ensuring that residents of the states are well sensitized and aware about the process of participating in the project and how they can benefit from it.

According to her, KEDA personnel would be deployed to the 21 Local government areas across the state at the end of the month to go carry out data capturing.

“After the data capturing, it would upload their information into a database in partnership with the Bank of Industry. The bank would now do verification and shortlist. After the shortlisting, we will look at it and approve for disbursement.” she said.

Speaking with The Guild through a phone call, on Monday, the MD noted that the program was designed for the good of the people as she urged all residents to take advantage of it to boost their businesses.

She expressed satisfaction with the flag-off and zonal sensitisation of Kogi- CARES across the state and that it would help solve some financial lapses of many small businesses.

Onaivo described the Result Area 3 zonal sensitisation, which began on May 9 to May 12 across the three senatorial districts, as apt and very successful.

She said that the zonal sensitization took place in Anyigba, Kabba and Okene, with relevant stakeholders fully represented.

The KEDA boss advised prospective beneficiaries to ensure that authentic information were provided to the agency, to avoid being disqualified from the KG-CARES project.

KEDA boss further explained that the aim of the sensitisation was to bring state-wide awareness of the World Bank programme that would help Micro and Small Businesses stay in business.

As gathered, KEDA is very satisfied that the sensitisation created massive awareness about the KG-CARES project and intimated the business communities about the processes and criteria for participation.

“KG-CARES Result Area 3 is a state-level intervention that seeks to mitigate the local effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kogi by supporting the recovery of local economic activities among Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). It is the Kogi COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus.

