Kogi Govt. removes illegal roadblocks across state

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has ordered the immediate removal of roadblocks, where illegal taxes are collected because of the frustrations and difficulties the activities was melting out on transporters and other road users.

The removal of the roadblocks was said to have made after the Governor ran into a long Tran into traffic as he alighted from his car and ordered one of his security aides to supervise the removal of the roadblock with immediate effect.

Bello’s security aide was said to have interacted with some of the tax collectors which revealed their activities to be illegal and inflicting hardship on innocent citizens in the area.

The Governor, who was on a trip to Okene, Kogi State, on Thursday, said that the illegal roadblocks have caused so much hardship to the road users especially the transporters who were forced by the illegal tax collectors to pay without proper justifications, adding that the inconvenience it had on the transporters made the removal necessary.

“The activities of the illegal tax collectors on the road are a serious source of frustration to taxi drivers and drivers of articulated vehicles because of the high illegal charges,” he said.

He further assured that such practices across the state would not be tolerated anymore, adding that only legally constituted tax collection agencies backed by relevant statutes would be allowed to carry out their responsibilities in the state.

Some of the transport workers who were said to have been held at the roadblock said they had spent hours before the arrival of the governor as they commended the governor for his concern for the common man.

