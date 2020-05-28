Kogi Govt. refutes NCDC’s claim, insists on COVID-19 free status

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Kogi State Government has faulted the claims by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) that the state had recorded two coronavirus index cases, insisting that the state is free from the virus.

It explained that the viral nature of the claims as reported by online news medium quoting the center and the debate it had generated, necessitated the clarification, adding that the NCDC claims were false.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna Audu, while describing the claim as a fallacy, urged residents to disregard the claims and go about their businesses while adhering to all safety measures as advised by health experts and other stakeholders.

Audu, who refuted the claims through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, maintained that the state has conducted no fewer than hundreds of tests which returned negative and certified the state free of the virus.

“Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed the full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have returned negative.

“We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious Covid-19 claims which is why we do not recognize any Covid-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us. Any attempt to force us to announce a case of Covid-19 will be vehemently rejected.

“We continue to enjoin our people to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic into the State and give no listening ears to rumour peddlers and mischief-makers.

“We are more than prepared to secure the life of our people and have no interest in playing politics with their health concerns,” the statement read.

Recall that the NCDC had on its website late Wednesday night, announced that the state recorded two index cases, bringing the total cases of the deadly respiratory disease to 8733 in the country.