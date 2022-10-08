Kogi Govt. raises alarm over Dangote’s alleged plan to attack officials, others

The ongoing face-off between the Kogi State Government and management of Dangote Group over ownership of Obajana Cement plant may not end soon after the government alleged that there were plots by the firm to launch mayhem across the state through attacks on government officials.

It also alleged that Dangote was planning to alter documents containing ownership agreements between the government and the company on Obajana Cement factory in the state.

According to the government, Dangote management had also concluded plan to block all the major highways across the state with their trucks to make it impossible for the governor to move out of Lokoja, the state capital.

It raised the alarm through a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, and released on Saturday.

The government allegations came after Dangote declared that the controversial Obajana cement plant was solely owned by the firm and that the invasion of the plant by armed vigilantes on the orders of the state government was illegal.

Swiftly responding to the claims, the government alleged that it was in possession of a 28-minute WhatsApp call recording of resolutions reached by officials of the Dangote during a meeting they held yesterday night to cause chaos in the state.

Part of the resolution, the government alleged was to use the Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies to arrest top government officials on frivolous charges; use the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to arrest some government officials in order to cow them and to also use the media to promote falsehood against the government and people of Kogi State.

Among other plans, the Dangote Group resolved at the said meeting to put out a false allegation that officials of the government that went to carry out the directive of the state House of Assembly made away with N207 million belonging to the company.

“We have uncovered certain plans by the Dangote Group at a meeting held last night to cause chaos across the state as a counter-attack against the State Government’s decision to get its own legally supported equity from the Obajana Cement Company. The latest strategy stems from frustrations occasioned by the failure of the Dangote Group to misinform the general public and its shareholders as the State Government has consistently and continuously presented the facts of the matter to the public.

“A top Management Staff of Dangote Group erroneously called a top Government official as the said meeting was going on to hatch their satanic plans against the Government and people of Kogi State. The call which came in at 10.06pm went on for 28 minutes, 12 seconds, detailing how the Dangote Group intends to doctor documents to prove they own the cement company, 100 per cent; how they intend to use the DSS and other security agencies to arrest top Government Officials on frivolous charges; how they intend to use the EFCC to arrest some Government officials in order to cow them; how they also intend to use the media to promote falsehood against the Government and people of Kogi State and sundry other satanic plans against the people and Government of our dear state.

“The over 28 minutes recorded meeting typifies the mindset of an economic oppressor who thinks he can use every apparatus of the Federal Government to fight our dear state into submission. Nigeria is what it is today because certain individuals think they own the country and can get away with any atrocity they commit.

“We make bold to say that if the Dangote Group attempts to carry out any of his threats or deny our claims above, which are supported by facts, we will release visuals and audio of the said meeting and the whole world will see the mindset and modus operandi of Alh. Aliko Dangote and his conglomerate. We are a people that cannot be destroyed by the whims and caprices of the capitalist dominance that the Dangote Group stands for,” the statement read.

