Kogi Govt. queries monarch for shunning Buhari’s visit

The Kogi State Government has queried the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim, for allegedly disrespecting President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello, during projects commissioning ceremony in the state.

It said the monarch erred for not joining dignitaries that received the president on his arrival into the state for the commissioning of projects completed by the governor.

The government further gave the traditional ruler 48 hours to explain reasons disciplinary actions should not be taken against him over his conduct, failing to turn up to welcome President Buhari.



In the query to the monarch, dated January 5 and sighted by The Guild, and signed by Enimola Eniola, a director at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the government stressed that the Ohinoyi was aware of the president’s visit but failed to come out to receive him.

According to the statement, in a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the State Governor of the State.

“It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi state and Ebira land in particular to great disrepute. These actions are quite unbecoming of a revered Royal Father of your status. “Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to Okene on 29, December, 2022 to commission landmark projects by our dear Governor Yahaya Bello. In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the State Governor of the State”.

It stated that the Kogi state government protocol demands that when a President visits a state, top government officials, including top monarchs, are expected to come out and receive him, a convention he said the Igbiraland ruler disregarded.

“But you’ve chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor of the state, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria,” the government added.

It would be recalled that during President Buhari’s visit, a bomb planted by suspected ISWAP members exploded, killing at least four persons.